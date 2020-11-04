Global  
 

US Election 2020 LIVE results: Election to go to the wire amid fierce contest in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin

The Argus Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Our live blog providing the latest updates and breaking news as we get it during the US election. Offering live maps and the breaking news from the swing states, we'll offer insight and analysis into the US election.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots

Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots 00:41

 With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots. Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's order targeted specific areas. Some are in the battleground states of Pennsylvania,...

Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit [Video]

Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit

More than 8 hours after polls closed in metro Detroit, votes are still being counted across the state and in Detroit at the TCF Center.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:48Published
US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest [Video]

US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest

A look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Still too early to call Michigan for either Trump or Biden [Video]

Still too early to call Michigan for either Trump or Biden

It's still too close to call in Michigan between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:53Published

