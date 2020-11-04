US Election 2020 LIVE results: Election to go to the wire amid fierce contest in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Our live blog providing the latest updates and breaking news as we get it during the US election. Offering live maps and the breaking news from the swing states, we'll offer insight and analysis into the US election.
With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots.
Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's order targeted specific areas.
Some are in the battleground states of Pennsylvania,...