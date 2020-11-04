US Election 2020 LIVE results: Election to go to the wire amid fierce contest in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit



More than 8 hours after polls closed in metro Detroit, votes are still being counted across the state and in Detroit at the TCF Center. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:48 Published 15 minutes ago US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest



A look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 24 minutes ago Still too early to call Michigan for either Trump or Biden



It's still too close to call in Michigan between President Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:53 Published 24 minutes ago

Tweets about this