GPs on alert for Covid-19 vaccine 'before Christmas' says NHS boss Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said GPs have been contacted in an attempt to get them ‘geared up to start' before the end of 2020. NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said GPs have been contacted in an attempt to get them ‘geared up to start' before the end of 2020. 👓 View full article

