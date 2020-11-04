Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lloyds Banking Group to cut another 1,070 jobs

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Lloyds Banking Group has said it plans to cut another 1,070 jobs as part of its major restructuring programme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Savings [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Savings

In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Triumph Group, off about 6.3% and shares of Spirit..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Lloyds Banking Group to cut more than 1,000 jobs

Lloyds Banking Group to cut more than 1,000 jobs In September, it unveiled plans to slash 865 jobs mainly in its insurance, wealth and retail teams.
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this