Lloyds Banking Group to cut more than 1,000 jobs

Wales Online Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Lloyds Banking Group to cut more than 1,000 jobsIn September, it unveiled plans to slash 865 jobs mainly in its insurance, wealth and retail teams.
