Holly Willoughby's emotional announcement as This Morning colleague gives birth Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made the very special announcement on the show as they welcomed a new team member. This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made the very special announcement on the show as they welcomed a new team member. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this