Coronavirus: Girl, 11, reaches 7.1m keepy-uppy target Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Imogen Papworth-Heidel 11, is raising money by doing one keepy-uppy for each UK key worker. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this