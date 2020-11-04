Bake Off host Noel Fielding stuns viewers with ‘E.T.’ Grindr joke and we can only assume Paul Hollywood thinks it’s an NHS app
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Bake Off host Noel Fielding took viewers by surprise this week by joking E.T. was “definitely” on Grindr. Fielding and co-host Matt Lucas dressed up as E.T. and his companion Elliott for an opening skit as the beloved series continued Tuesday (November 3) with ’80s Week. In the Bake Off tent, Fielding...
