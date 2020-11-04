Global  
 

Phillip Schofield snaps at Donald Trump superfan for laying into Joe Biden live on air

PinkNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Phillip Schofield snapped at Donald Trump supporter Toni Holt on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning after she dodged questions about the president. Holt, creator of The Trumpettes and a personal friend to Trump, was interviewed by Schofield and co-host Holly Willoughby as counting continued in the presidential...
