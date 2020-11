Love Island star Paige Turley says boyfriend Finn Tapp is 'the one' Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Scots singer, 23, said she is looking forward to marrying and having kids with her footballer boyfriend after the duo met on the reality TV show. The Scots singer, 23, said she is looking forward to marrying and having kids with her footballer boyfriend after the duo met on the reality TV show. 👓 View full article

