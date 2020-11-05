Global  
 

Chancellor will bid to clear up furlough extension confusion

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Chancellor will bid to clear up furlough extension confusionChancellor Rishi Sunak is to make a statement in the House of Commons today on support for businesses hit by further coronavirus restrictions, including the extension of the furlough scheme.
