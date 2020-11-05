Global  
 

US election 2020: BBC broadcaster Chris Buckler misses the drama of Washington

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US election 2020: BBC broadcaster Chris Buckler misses the drama of WashingtonA Good Morning Ulster presenter who spent two years in Washington DC reporting on the Trump administration says he would have loved to have been there for the election - but said there was still plenty of drama in the Belfast studio.
