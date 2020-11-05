US election 2020: BBC broadcaster Chris Buckler misses the drama of Washington
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A Good Morning Ulster presenter who spent two years in Washington DC reporting on the Trump administration says he would have loved to have been there for the election - but said there was still plenty of drama in the Belfast studio.
