Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bonfire Night: Why pet owners should play classical music to their cats and dogs

The Argus Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Animal welfare experts have urged pet owners to play classical music on Bonfire Night to help anxious pets remain calm and relaxed on November 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

These life-saving trailers shelter pets during emergencies! [Video]

These life-saving trailers shelter pets during emergencies!

The American Kennel Club (AKC), a non-profit that promotes responsible dog ownership, is working with local municipalities to ensure no pet is displaced by wildfires, hurricanes, or other natural..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:16Published
Millennial dog owners admit their dogs' smell is a problem at home but many still prefer pups over people [Video]

Millennial dog owners admit their dogs' smell is a problem at home but many still prefer pups over people

Nearly half of dog owners will go out of their way to wash their sheets before a new partner sleeps over — because of how their pets smell, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 millennial dog..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Dumped Dog Learns Love [Video]

Dumped Dog Learns Love

Occurred on October 6, 2020 / San Antonio, Texas, USAInfo from Licensor: "We noticed a dog roaming our neighborhood in the dead of Summer. He wouldn't let anyone get close and would run through lanes..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 09:14Published

Tweets about this