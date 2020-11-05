Bonfire Night: Why pet owners should play classical music to their cats and dogs
Thursday, 5 November 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Animal welfare experts have urged pet owners to play classical music on Bonfire Night to help anxious pets remain calm and relaxed on November 5.
