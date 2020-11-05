3,500 jobs to go as Sainsbury’s axes meat, fish and deli counters
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
MORE jobs are at risk in Herefordshire as Sainsbury’s has said it will cut around 3,500 jobs as part of plans to permanently close all its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as some of its Argos stores.
