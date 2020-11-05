Global  
 

3,500 jobs to go as Sainsbury’s axes meat, fish and deli counters

Hereford Times Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
MORE jobs are at risk in Herefordshire as Sainsbury’s has said it will cut around 3,500 jobs as part of plans to permanently close all its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as some of its Argos stores.
British grocer Sainsbury's is cutting 3,500 jobs and closing more than 80% of Argos stores

 The Argos closures account for the bulk of lost jobs — but Sainsbury's is also closing all in-store deli, meat, and fish counters.
Business Insider Also reported by •Wales Online

