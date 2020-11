You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports



Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 5, 2020 Frank Lampard expects Timo Werner to be fit to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge



Frank Lampard has backed “real threat” Timo Werner to shake off a dead leg tobe fit in time to face Liverpool on Sunday. Germany hitman Werner impressed onhis Premier League debut, winning a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published on September 15, 2020 Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash



Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this