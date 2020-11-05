Armed forces are the whole of society, Veterans Commissioner says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local veteran E.T. Roberts laid to rest at Hillcrest Park



E.T. Roberts passed away on October 16 at the age of 96. The D-Day survivor was part of the Army's 29th Infantry, landing in the second wave on Omaha Beach. He shared his experiences on numerous.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:14 Published 2 hours ago