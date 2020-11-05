Global  
 

Armed forces are the whole of society, Veterans Commissioner says

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 November 2020
The armed forces are not unionist or orange, but Irish, Northern Irish, Scottish and Welsh, Northern Ireland’s first Veterans Commissioner has said.
