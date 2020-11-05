Global  
 

Covid-19: Northern Tory MPs demand England lockdown exit plan

BBC News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The PM is urged not to leave large parts of England "locked into" restrictions after 2 December.
 MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win...

