Covid-19: Northern Tory MPs demand England lockdown exit plan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?



More than 50 Tory backbench MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling fora “clear road map” out of lockdown restrictions in northern England. In aletter, the group representing northern.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:43 Published 1 week ago Boris Johnson under pressure to detail ‘road-map out of lockdown’



Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?



Plans to shut pubs and restaurants in larger parts of northern England, tobring down soaring coronavirus rates, have been agreed, according to reports.Labour politicians in the north of England have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published on October 8, 2020

Tweets about this