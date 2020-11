You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills



A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published on September 23, 2020 Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'



Boris Johnson has said a second national coronavirus lockdown would be “completely wrong”. The prime minister, appearing before the House of Commons liaison committee on Wednesday, said reimposing.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:00 Published on September 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Sainsbury’s to cut more than 3,000 jobs – reports Sainsbury’s is to announce it is cutting more than 3,000 jobs as England enters its second national lockdown, according to reports.

Belfast Telegraph 15 hours ago





Tweets about this