You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing



Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down. From Friday, people in Liverpool.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago Liverpool mayor welcomes mass virus testing



Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has welcomed the government's decision to mass-test people in the city for COVID-19. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 05:55 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Soldiers arrive in Merseyside as Liverpool prepares for mass testing Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to a holiday park in Merseyside as Liverpool prepares for a mass coronavirus testing programme.

Belfast Telegraph 18 hours ago