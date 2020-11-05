M&S launches ‘Santa’s Yumnut’ Christmas doughnut, proving once and for all why you need gays on your marketing team
Thursday, 5 November 2020
Marks and Spencer (M&S) has launched Santa’s Yumnut, a sweet-salty mouthful that promises to leave you feeling full and jolly. The British retailer proved the importance of having LGBT+ people as part of your sign-off process Thursday (November 5) when it tweeted: “Who wants a bite of Santa’s Yumnut?”...
