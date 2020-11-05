Homophobic Trump supporters drowned out by defiant queer man playing The Greatest Showman on his violin
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () When Trump supporters started hurling homophobic slurs through a megaphone in the “gayest city in Florida” on election night, a queer man pulled out his violin to drown them out with The Greatest Showman soundtrack. As election night began to unfold on 3 November, a group of homophobic Trump supporters headed...
