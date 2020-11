With over 50k new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 83.64 lakh



With spike of 50,209 new cases and 704 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally reached 83.64 lakh on Nov 04. Currently, there are 5.27 lakh active cases in the country. Pandemic has claimed lives of more than.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 3 hours ago

Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, including one person in their 40s. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18 Published 19 hours ago