You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ’s. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2



Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus Updates: England To Enter Lockdown As Cases Continue To Rise Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, where he announced new restrictions to help combat a...

Gothamist 4 days ago





Tweets about this