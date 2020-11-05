Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Furlough: Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirms scheme will extend until March 2021

The Argus Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed the furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will be extended until the end of March 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021

Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021 02:00

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK furlough scheme extended to March 2021 [Video]

UK furlough scheme extended to March 2021

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough employment scheme is to be extended to the end of March 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:32Published
Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support [Video]

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021 [Video]

Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Furlough scheme 'to be extended until March' by Rishi Sunak

Furlough scheme 'to be extended until March' by Rishi Sunak Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to outline further support to see the economy through the latest restrictions when he makes a statement later on Thursday
Tamworth Herald

Chancellor will bid to clear up furlough extension confusion

Chancellor will bid to clear up furlough extension confusion Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to make a statement in the House of Commons today on support for businesses hit by further coronavirus restrictions, including the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldHertfordshire Mercury

Boris Johnson announces press conference from Downing Street tonight

 Boris Johnson will appear from No 10 Downing Street on the day the furlough scheme was extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Daily Record

Tweets about this