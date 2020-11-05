Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bank of England forecasts hit to economy in early 2021 as Brexit transition ends

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Bank of England has forecast a 1% hit to the economy in early 2021 as a result of the end of the Brexit transition period – even if there is a deal with the European Union.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit briefing: 56 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 56 days until the end of the transition period 00:50

 The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 57 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 57 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 58 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 58 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 59 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 59 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this