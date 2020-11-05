Green energy thrusts port on to shortlist for national award
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Shoreham Port has been shortlisted for a national award for its work to cut harmful emissions. The port is a finalist in the second annual Maritime UK Awards in a new category – clean maritime operator – after reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. It was also propelled on to the shortlist for incre...
Shoreham Port has been shortlisted for a national award for its work to cut harmful emissions. The port is a finalist in the second annual Maritime UK Awards in a new category – clean maritime operator – after reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. It was also propelled on to the shortlist for incre...
|
|
|
You Might Like