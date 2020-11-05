Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England's lockdown 2.0: Before and after

BBC News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
As a four-week lockdown begins, we compare how busy roads and high streets are across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Things you can still do in England's new lockdown

Things you can still do in England's new lockdown 01:33

 Lockdown number two is not as strict as the one in spring. What can you still do?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown [Video]

London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown

Areas around Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral and the South Bank were all quieter than normal. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Police turn out in force for Million Mask March [Video]

Police turn out in force for Million Mask March

Police have taken to the streets of the capital to try and disperse Million Mask March protesters. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of London despite the new Lockdown orders. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published
Million Mask March goes ahead despite lockdown [Video]

Million Mask March goes ahead despite lockdown

The annual Million Mask March is being held in the capital despite the new lockdown measures put in place. The event see’s protesters gather to denounce global corporations, government corruption,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Lockdown latest: England to enter lockdown from Thursday

 Which? explains the dates and rules around the latest lockdown changes in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Which? Also reported by •euronewsHull Daily MailBBC NewsBBC Local NewsSeekingAlphaWales Online

Will Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffè Nero be open during England's lockdown?

 Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffè Nero have revealed that they will stay open during England's month-long lockdown between November 5 and December 2.
The Argus Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsSeekingAlphaWales Online

England lockdown: Will McDonald's, Greggs, Nandos, KFC and Subway be open?

 England is now under a month-long lockdown lasting between November 5 until December 2 - but will some of our favourite food chains remain open?
The Argus Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this