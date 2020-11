You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Violence flares as police disperse anti-lockdown crowd in central London



Police in London used force to disperse angry crowds in central London on the first day of England's latest lockdown (5 November). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:51 Published 21 minutes ago Revellers enjoy one last night in central London



People across London went to bars and restaurants for one last evening out before the new month-long restrictions come into play. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:34 Published 11 hours ago Anti-lockdown protesters block main road in central Madrid and light fires



Hundreds of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid to protest against the new COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government Saturday night (October 31st). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this