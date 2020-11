Tiger Woods hoping waiting game pays dividends again as he defends Masters title Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

After waiting so long for a 15th major title, it is perhaps fitting that Tiger Woods has held on to it for far longer than expected. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No roars will leave players in dark at Masters, says Woods



Tiger Woods discusses the Masters with no crowds, his form ahead defending the ZOZO Championships and the issue of ever growing driving distances in the sport. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this