You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lennon: Celtic need culture change



Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the defeat to Sparta Prague was 'unacceptable' and he and his players must find a way to change the club's poor Europa League form. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:10 Published 8 hours ago Lennon hits back at media criticism



Celtic manager Neil Lennon says that media criticism shows a clear lack of respect the management team and players. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:41 Published 1 week ago Lennon: Celtic not in crisis



Celtic manager Neil Lennon has rejected any suggestions his side are in crisis after back-to-back defeats this week. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 'Lack of hunger unacceptable' - Lennon vows to change culture after Celtic's Sparta defeat Manager Neil Lennon vows to change Celtic's "culture" after an "unacceptable" display in losing 4-1 at home to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

BBC News 8 hours ago