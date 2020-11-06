Famous Paris book store ‘overwhelmed’ after appeal for help Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Shakespeare and Company, the Paris book store that published James Joyce’s Ulysses in 1922, hailed the response following an appeal to readers for support after pandemic-linked losses and France’s spring lockdown put the future of the famous Left Bank institution in doubt. 👓 View full article

