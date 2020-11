Once-in-a-generation indyref ‘not a rhetorical flourish’, Alister Jack says Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Alister Jack has dismissed any notion of another independence referendum despite questions over the “once-in-a-generation” argument being “rhetorical flourish”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like