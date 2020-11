Anger as BBC makes change to National Lottery results Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The National Lottery is played by millions each week, with Lotto draws on Wednesday evenings and Saturday nights respectively. The National Lottery is played by millions each week, with Lotto draws on Wednesday evenings and Saturday nights respectively. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like