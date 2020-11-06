Global  
 

Russia denies homophobe-in-chief Vladimir Putin is stepping down early next year amid reports he has Parkinson’s disease

PinkNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Homophobe-in-chief and president of Russia Vladimir Putin could step down next year, reports have claimed, amid rumours that he has Parkinson’s disease. Speculation has been mounting that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has Parkinson’s disease, as footage shows his left arm swinging considerably more than his...
News video: Russian President Vladimir Putin to quit amid Parkinson's disease concerns: Report | Oneindia News

Russian President Vladimir Putin to quit amid Parkinson's disease concerns: Report | Oneindia News 01:03

 Reports coming out of the Kremlin suggest Vladimir Putin's 20-year-reign could be coming to an end. Vladimir Putin is planning to quit in January next year amid speculations that the Russian President has Parkinson’s disease. As per media reports, 68 year old Vladimir Putin is being urged by his...

