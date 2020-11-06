Police arrest 190 protesters in London anti-lockdown march
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Police have arrested 190 anti-lockdown protesters as hundreds of people marched through the streets of central London on the day tougher coronavirus rules came into force in England.
Police have arrested 190 anti-lockdown protesters as hundreds of people marched through the streets of central London on the day tougher coronavirus rules came into force in England.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources