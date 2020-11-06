Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police arrest 190 protesters in London anti-lockdown march

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Police have arrested 190 anti-lockdown protesters as hundreds of people marched through the streets of central London on the day tougher coronavirus rules came into force in England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Protesters detained during Million Mask March

Protesters detained during Million Mask March 00:42

 Police and protesters clash at London's annual Million Mask March. The protestcomes as England enters its first day in a second lockdown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Violence and arrests at anti-lockdown protest in central london [Video]

Violence and arrests at anti-lockdown protest in central london

Violence flared and arrests were made as anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in central London on Thursday (November 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Violence flares as police disperse anti-lockdown crowd in central London [Video]

Violence flares as police disperse anti-lockdown crowd in central London

Police in London used force to disperse angry crowds in central London on the first day of England's latest lockdown (5 November).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:51Published
Police turn out in force for Million Mask March [Video]

Police turn out in force for Million Mask March

Police have taken to the streets of the capital to try and disperse Million Mask March protesters. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of London despite the new Lockdown orders. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown

 The march took place on the day national lockdown rules come into force.
euronews

London 'Anonymous' activists hold Million Mask March in lockdown

 Londoners defied the latest lockdown imposed by the government and took to the streets for the annual 'Million Mask March' - linked to activist group Anonymous....
SBS

More than 100 people arrested at London protest against lockdown

 Police have arrested 104 anti-lockdown protesters as hundreds of people marched through the streets of central London on the day tougher coronavirus rules came...
Belfast Telegraph