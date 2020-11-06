Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty mourns sister Sonia's death at 41

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty mourns sister Sonia's death at 41Northern Ireland international football hero Kyle Lafferty is in mourning after the sudden death of his sister.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Huge week for Northern Ireland [Video]

Analysis: Huge week for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland take on Slovakia in their Euro 2020 play-off final in Belfast as Rory McIlroy goes for a career Grand Slam at the Masters, Paul Gilmour previews.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:04Published
McAuley: Fans will help us against Slovakia [Video]

McAuley: Fans will help us against Slovakia

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley says having 1,000 fans at Windsor Park will help Northern Ireland in their European Championships play-off final against Slovakia.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Peacock: Fans will help us against Slovakia [Video]

Peacock: Fans will help us against Slovakia

Bailey Peacock says the 1,000 home fans with help Northern Ireland create a home advantage for Northern Ireland in their Euro qualifier against Slovakia.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

I wouldn't let my sister down by missing big game, says Lafferty

I wouldn't let my sister down by missing big game, says Lafferty Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty has paid an emotional tribute to his "best friend" and sister Sonia.
Belfast Telegraph

Northern Ireland football star Kyle Lafferty mourns after sudden death of sister at 41

Northern Ireland football star Kyle Lafferty mourns after sudden death of sister at 41 Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty is in mourning after the sudden death of his sister.
Belfast Telegraph

Ex Rangers player Kyle Lafferty grieves sudden death of his sister Sonia

Ex Rangers player Kyle Lafferty grieves sudden death of his sister Sonia The Northern Ireland footballer is mourning Sonia, 41, who passed away on Thursday.
Daily Record