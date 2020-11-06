Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vatican to release report on disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Vatican on Tuesday will release its long-awaited report into what it knew about ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct during his rise through the church hierarchy, setting up a remarkable moment in the Vatican’s long reckoning with clergy sexual abuse and cover-up.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'McCarrick Report' could be 'black-eye' for Church, Cardinal Dolan says

 CNA Staff, Nov 5, 2020 / 02:52 pm (CNA).-   The Archbishop of New York said Thursday that a long-awaited Vatican report on the career of former cardinal...
CNA Also reported by •Catholic Culture