Vatican to release report on disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Vatican on Tuesday will release its long-awaited report into what it knew about ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct during his rise through the church hierarchy, setting up a remarkable moment in the Vatican’s long reckoning with clergy sexual abuse and cover-up.
