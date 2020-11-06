Global  
 

Gay man makes history by beating Proud Boys boss in election race, proving once and for all that love trumps hate

PinkNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A gay man has beaten the president of a Proud Boys chapter to become the only openly LGBT+ person in Hawaii’s house of representatives. Adrian Tam made history by beating Proud Boys member Nick Ochs in District 22 in Hawaii, covering Waikiki, Ala Moana and Kakaako on Oahu. He was elected with 63 per cent of …...
