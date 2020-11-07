Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anton Du Beke: 'I love being a dad, it's the best job in the world'

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Anton Du Beke: 'I love being a dad, it's the best job in the world'Despite being the first to be voted out of Strictly with his partner, former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, Anton Du Beke, the longest serving professional dancer on the show, is ever the optimist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like