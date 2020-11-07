Fan power can help Northern Ireland hit Euro jackpot, says Ian Baraclough Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes the welcome support of 1,060 fans at Windsor Park next Thursday for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia can help his team book a place in next summer's finals.

