Fan power can help Northern Ireland hit Euro jackpot, says Ian Baraclough

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Fan power can help Northern Ireland hit Euro jackpot, says Ian BaracloughNorthern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes the welcome support of 1,060 fans at Windsor Park next Thursday for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia can help his team book a place in next summer's finals.
