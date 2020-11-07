Fan power can help Northern Ireland hit Euro jackpot, says Ian Baraclough
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes the welcome support of 1,060 fans at Windsor Park next Thursday for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia can help his team book a place in next summer's finals.
Rangers forward Jordan Jones has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 play-off after breaching coronavirus rules - but manager Ian Baraclough says the player has apologised and can return in the future.