Northern Ireland hotels facing a nightmare Friday 13th over closures Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Hotels say they face "a nightmare Friday the 13th" on top of closure costs of £7m as the Executive waits until after the weekend to confirm if they can reopen. Hotels say they face "a nightmare Friday the 13th" on top of closure costs of £7m as the Executive waits until after the weekend to confirm if they can reopen. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like