You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Orlando Bloom enlists Borat to surprise birthday girl Katy Perry with a special video message



Orlando Bloom enlisted Borat to surprise his fiancee Katy Perry on her 36th birthday on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago IBM Bringing AI to Programmatic Ecosystem with New Partnerships



Advertising stands to be rebooted by advances in artificial intelligence - but the industry must re-learn practices to embrace the power of machine learning. That's the view of Jeremy Hlavacek, chief.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:37 Published on October 14, 2020 Video, Augmented Reality Are Key to Engaging Gen Z: Snap’s Peter Naylor



Snapchat got its start as a mobile app for sending photo messages that disappeared after 24 hours, and has since evolved to become a news and entertainment hub that's popular with young adults and.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:57 Published on October 6, 2020