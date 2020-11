You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus



Denmark’s prime minister wants to cull all minks in farms to minimise the risk of retransmitting COVID-19 to humans. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 17 hours ago Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation



Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. Maha Albadrawi reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 18 hours ago Denmark To Cull Nation's Mink Population After Finding Coronavirus



Denmark is taking steps necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms. The aggressive action is designed to end the virus that has developed in the nations' mink farms and is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Covid travel ban for visitors to UK from Denmark An immediate ban is imposed after a new coronavirus strain spreads to humans from mink.

BBC News 4 hours ago