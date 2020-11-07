Liverpool coronavirus testing scheme showing positive signs, says health boss
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Mass testing for coronavirus in Liverpool is showing positive signs, the city’s public health director said, as thousands of people were tested on the first day of the pilot scheme.
A pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool has got under way.Residents began to arrive at Liverpool Tennis Centre, one of six new testingfacilities opening in the city, about 45 minutes before it opened at midday onFriday.
