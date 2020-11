Gay icon Julie Andrews reveals how she was caught kissing Carol Burnett by the First Lady in the 1960s Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Gay icon Julie Andrews has revealed that she was once caught kissing legendary US comic Carol Burnett in front of the First Lady at a party in the 1960s. The Sound of Music star, 85, recalled the story on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining that it happened at a benefit event that …... 👓 View full article

