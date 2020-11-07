Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris’ complicated record on LGBT+ rights as she becomes the first woman elected as vice president

PinkNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kamala Harris, the new vice president elect, has a strong track record of fighting for LGBT+ rights. Kamala Harris will be the first woman – and the first Black woman – to serve as America’s vice president. After the US election was called for Harris and president-elect Joe Biden, she also becomes the first person...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US 00:59

 Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:37Published
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:17Published