Kylie Minogue emphatically comes out swinging for trans rights simply by using common sense

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kylie Minogue and Prince almost recorded a song together



'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and pop legend Prince nearly recorded a track together in the early 1990s. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:03 Published 4 days ago Kylie Minogue and Prince almost recorded a duet



'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue and pop legend Prince nearly recorded a track together in the early 1990s. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:03 Published 4 days ago Kylie Minogue isn't sure her live stream gig can be called a 'concert'



'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue doesn't think her upcoming 'Infinite Disco' live stream show can be called a "concert" when she isn't performing directly for her fans in the room. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago