You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vice President Mike Pence Speaks At Westmoreland County Rally



On election eve, both campaigns are making a final push in Pennsylvania. Vice President Pence held the day's first event -- a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe; KDKA's Ross.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Vice President Mike Pence Speaks At Rally In Latrobe



With one day left until Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:46 Published 5 days ago The rural vote: VP Mike Pence holds rally in Flagstaff



Vice President Mike Pence visited Arizona on Friday to hold two campaign rallies in Flagstaff and Tucson ahead of Election Day. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago