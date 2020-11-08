Kamala Harris's victory speech in full
Sunday, 8 November 2020 (
33 minutes ago) "Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before"
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
6 hours ago
US vice president-elect Kamala Harris gives a victory speech as she becomes the first woman of colour to take on the role.
Harris honours 'generations of women' 02:41
