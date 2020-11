Rangers vs Hamilton - LIVE updates Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

It's top versus bottom today at Ibrox but nobody in Light Blue will be underestimating the Accies after a defeat in the same fixture in March. It's top versus bottom today at Ibrox but nobody in Light Blue will be underestimating the Accies after a defeat in the same fixture in March. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like