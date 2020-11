Who is Hollie Arnold, the Grimsby contestant in I'm A Celebrity? Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The athlete from Holton-le-Clay will be competing to be crowned Queen of the Castle. The athlete from Holton-le-Clay will be competing to be crowned Queen of the Castle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like